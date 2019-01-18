Several arrests, 2 stolen guns & a stolen car recovered after incident on E. Telfair St.

Augusta, GA (WJBF) - At least 5 people arrested after a shot was fired with deputies on scene.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says the situation started as a call for a "suspicious vehicle" at the River Glen Apartments off Telfair and East Boundary Street in Augusta.

On Friday morning, deputies responded to the neighborhood to check on reports of a stolen car. When they got there, the suspects took off running. One man tried to ditch his gun and shot himself in the leg.

NewsChannel 6 crews were there as medics loaded the suspect into an ambulance on a stretcher and in handcuffs. Neighbors tell us they are glad the officers showed up on Friday.

“They need to keep these men away that do no good and stealing cars and putting kids in danger because you know, I don't want nothing to happen to my kids,” says Shellah Thomson, a mother of three young children.

Thomson, like many others we spoke to, is glad the deputies arrested these five suspects and the two stolen guns out of their neighborhood.

“They out there in the broad daylight. What if they hadn't been caught today? They'd would have had the guns,” she says. “They could have been shooting outside, kids playing outside.”

Deputies say the injuries suffered by the man who shot himself in the leg are not serious and he is expected to be ok. There were no other injuries reported from this incident.

The Sheriff's Office says they will send us the suspects names and their charges as soon as the information is processed.