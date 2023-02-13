AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Two separate accidents on Washington Road, both in Martinez and Evans, are causing slowdowns and motorists should expect delays.

The first accident reported was at Washington Road and River Watch Parkway. According to dispatch, crews are on scene and cleanup efforts are underway.

The most recent accident is closer to Richmond County at Washington Road and Flowing Wells Road. That accident just occurred, according to dispatch, and crews are just beginning their work.

According to dispatch, no injuries have been reported in either accident at this time.