Screven County EMA monitoring roads for flooding issues

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Screven County Emergency Management Agency is monitoring a number of roads in the area as rain continues to cause flooding.
As of 10 a.m., the following roads are closed:
- BEN’S BRANCH ROAD
- LEOLA ROAD
- DAIRY ROAD
- PLUM ROAD (Buttermilk End)
- SASSERTOWN ROAD (between Millerville and Little Horse Creek Road)
- SHADY LANE (Ogeechee Road End)
- STOOPTO ROAD (Edenfield Rd to Catawba Rd)
- GINHOUSE ROAD (Harmony Rd to Mary T’s Rd)
If you have any reports, concerns or questions please call Screven County Roads and Bridges at 912-863-7001 or Screven County Emergency Management at 912-564-2709.
