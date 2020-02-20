Screven County EMA monitoring roads for flooding issues

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Screven County Emergency Management Agency is monitoring a number of roads in the area as rain continues to cause flooding.

As of 10 a.m., the following roads are closed:

  • BEN’S BRANCH ROAD
  • LEOLA ROAD
  • DAIRY ROAD
  • PLUM ROAD (Buttermilk End)
  • SASSERTOWN ROAD (between Millerville and Little Horse Creek Road)
  • SHADY LANE (Ogeechee Road End)
  • STOOPTO ROAD (Edenfield Rd to Catawba Rd)
  • GINHOUSE ROAD (Harmony Rd to Mary T’s Rd)

If you have any reports, concerns or questions please call Screven County Roads and Bridges at 912-863-7001 or Screven County Emergency Management at 912-564-2709.

