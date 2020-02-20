Screven County EMA monitoring roads for flooding issues

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Screven County Emergency Management Agency is monitoring a number of roads in the area as rain continues to cause flooding.

As of 10 a.m., the following roads are closed:

BEN’S BRANCH ROAD

LEOLA ROAD

DAIRY ROAD

PLUM ROAD (Buttermilk End)

SASSERTOWN ROAD (between Millerville and Little Horse Creek Road)

SHADY LANE (Ogeechee Road End)

STOOPTO ROAD (Edenfield Rd to Catawba Rd)

GINHOUSE ROAD (Harmony Rd to Mary T’s Rd)

If you have any reports, concerns or questions please call Screven County Roads and Bridges at 912-863-7001 or Screven County Emergency Management at 912-564-2709.

Follow updates on their Facebook page: