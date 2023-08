COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Drivers need to be aware of a lane closure on South Old Belair Road.

According to traffic engineers, the lane closure will be from Wendell Lane to Old Belair Lane due to road construction, and there will be one lane of traffic through this section of South Old Belair Road.

Officials say the lane closure will take place Wednesday, August 30th and Thursday, August 31st from 9 A.M. to 2:30 P.M.