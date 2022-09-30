GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — An ongoing road widening project in Grovetown near Interstate 20 will continue Monday and more lane closures are coming.

According to a Columbia County spokesperson, the Lewiston Road widening project will continue weather-permitting and will create new lane closures.

Southbound right lane of Lewiston Road from William Few Parkway to approximately 100 feet south of the I-20 off-ramp beginning Tuesday, Oct. 4 through Monday, Oct. 31 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Right lane westbound I-20 exit ramp to Lewiston Road (exit 190). The lane will be closed for several months, and only one lane will be open from the westbound I-20 exit ramp to Lewiston Road.

Lane closure on the eastbound I-20 exit ramp to Lewiston Road (exit 190). The closure will continue until Monday, Oct. 31. Only one lane will be open on the eastbound I-20 exit ramp to Lewiston Road.

Lane closure on the eastbound I-20 on-ramp to Augusta. The closure will continue until Monday, Oct. 31. Only one lane will be open on the eastbound I-20 on-ramp.

If you’re traveling through the area, expect delays, use caution, and reduce your speed while traveling through work zones. You’re advised to take an alternate route or allow additional time if possible.