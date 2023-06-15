CSRA (WJBF) – The Georgia Department of Transportation is warning motorists about traffic interruptions across the area.
Drivers that use the streets listed below may want to take an alternate route:
|County
|Roadway
|Reason
|Interruption Type
|Location
|Emanuel
|SR-192
|Maintenance
|Lane Closure
|Milepost 1-5
|Jefferson
|SR-4/US-1
|Construction
|Lane Closure
|SR-296 to Warrior Trail
|Jefferson
|SR-4/US-1
|Construction
|Lane Closure
|Nelson Rd to Campground Rd
|Columbia
|I-20 WB
|Maintenance
|Lane Closure/Night
|Milepost 180 – 180.5
|Columbia
|I-20 WB
|Maintenance
|Lane Closure/Day
|Milepost 180 – 180.5
|Johnson
|SR-319
|Maintenance
|Lane Closure
|Milepost 30
|Wilkes
|SR-47
|Maintenance
|Lane Closure/ Flagman
|Milepost 0 – end
|Richmond
|US 78
|Maintenance
|Lane Closure
|—
|Richmond
|Old Waynesboro Rd
|Construction
|Closed/Detour
|—
|McDuffie
|US-278/SR-10
|Construction
|Closed/Detour
|Sweetwater Creek
|Columbia
|Belair Rd
|Maintenance
|Lane Closure/Night
|—
|Richmond
|I-520
|Maintenance
|Lane Closures/Night
|Glenn Hills Overpass
|Warren
|SR 80 WB
|Maintenance
|Shoulder Closure
|Milepost 160
|Taliaferro
|CR-86/Hillman Rd
|Construction
|Closed
|Little River
|Columbia/McDuffie
|SR 223
|Maintenance
|Lane Closure
|Milepost 8 – 10
Fore more information on any road construction projects, click here.