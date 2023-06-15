CSRA (WJBF) – The Georgia Department of Transportation is warning motorists about traffic interruptions across the area.

Drivers that use the streets listed below may want to take an alternate route:

County Roadway Reason Interruption Type Location Emanuel SR-192 Maintenance Lane Closure Milepost 1-5 Jefferson SR-4/US-1 Construction Lane Closure SR-296 to Warrior Trail Jefferson SR-4/US-1 Construction Lane Closure Nelson Rd to Campground Rd Columbia I-20 WB Maintenance Lane Closure/Night Milepost 180 – 180.5 Columbia I-20 WB Maintenance Lane Closure/Day Milepost 180 – 180.5 Johnson SR-319 Maintenance Lane Closure Milepost 30 Wilkes SR-47 Maintenance Lane Closure/ Flagman Milepost 0 – end Richmond US 78 Maintenance Lane Closure — Richmond Old Waynesboro Rd Construction Closed/Detour — McDuffie US-278/SR-10 Construction Closed/Detour Sweetwater Creek Columbia Belair Rd Maintenance Lane Closure/Night — Richmond I-520 Maintenance Lane Closures/Night Glenn Hills Overpass Warren SR 80 WB Maintenance Shoulder Closure Milepost 160 Taliaferro CR-86/Hillman Rd Construction Closed Little River Columbia/McDuffie SR 223 Maintenance Lane Closure Milepost 8 – 10

Fore more information on any road construction projects, click here.