CSRA (WJBF) – The Georgia Department of Transportation is warning motorists about traffic interruptions across the area.

Drivers that use the streets listed below may want to take an alternate route:

CountyRoadwayReasonInterruption TypeLocation
EmanuelSR-192MaintenanceLane ClosureMilepost 1-5
JeffersonSR-4/US-1ConstructionLane ClosureSR-296 to Warrior Trail
JeffersonSR-4/US-1ConstructionLane ClosureNelson Rd to Campground Rd
ColumbiaI-20 WBMaintenanceLane Closure/NightMilepost 180 – 180.5
ColumbiaI-20 WBMaintenanceLane Closure/DayMilepost 180 – 180.5
JohnsonSR-319MaintenanceLane ClosureMilepost 30
WilkesSR-47MaintenanceLane Closure/ FlagmanMilepost 0 – end
RichmondUS 78MaintenanceLane Closure
RichmondOld Waynesboro RdConstructionClosed/Detour
McDuffieUS-278/SR-10ConstructionClosed/DetourSweetwater Creek
ColumbiaBelair RdMaintenanceLane Closure/Night
RichmondI-520MaintenanceLane Closures/NightGlenn Hills Overpass
WarrenSR 80 WBMaintenanceShoulder ClosureMilepost 160
TaliaferroCR-86/Hillman RdConstructionClosedLittle River
Columbia/McDuffieSR 223MaintenanceLane ClosureMilepost 8 – 10

Fore more information on any road construction projects, click here.