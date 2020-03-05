Road closures in the Burke County area

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Multiple roads in the Burke County area are closed due to flooding.
The following roads are closed:
- Henry Berol Road: 0.50 Mile West of Middle Ground Road
- Joyner Oglesby Road: 0.15 Miles West of Hillis Circle
- Hillis Circle: 0.50 South of Joyner-Oglesby Road
- South College Road: 0.67 Miles North of Thornton Road
- (A) Middle Ground Road: 0.62 Miles South of Henry Berol Road
- (B) Middle Ground Road: Between Grays Grove Church Road & McCollough Church Road
- Harvey Road: 1.00 Mile West of Susie Bailey Road
- Walden Pond Road: All areas
There have been three car accidents with injuries in less than 24 hours due to speed and wet roads. Remember to follow the posted speed, use turning signals, don’t follow too closely, and make sure you do not have any distractions while driving.