EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — Road closures are coming to the Evans Towne Center area for Rock Fore! Dough on Tuesday, April 4 beginning at 3 p.m. and ending at midnight Wednesday, April 5.

The roads that will close include Evans Towne Center Blvd. between Ronald Reagan Drive and Antebellum Way, and Antebellum Way. The purpose of closing these roadways is to reduce the amount of pedestrian and vehicle conflicts.

Pedestrian traffic is expected to be extremely high in the area as well as areas surrounding Evans Towne Center Park for the event.