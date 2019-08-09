Road closure due to head on collision on Gordon Highway

CSRA Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:
car accident generic image_1525261983689.jpg.jpg

UPDATE: Richmond County Deputies have opened part of the roadway and are letting traffic through.

Please be cautious when driving and be aware of officers directing traffic.

Richmond County Officers are on the scene of a head on collision on Gordon Highway at Newmantown Rd.

Injuries are reported but are not believed to be life threatening.

Gordon Highway will be shut down from both directions. For those travelling in this direction, please find an alternate route.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more as information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story