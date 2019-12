AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Crews will be working to repair a water main at the intersection of Broad Street and 13th Street.

Broad and 13th will be closed beginning at 7:00 AM Monday, December 9th and potentially last until Friday, December 13th at 6:00 AM.

Please expect traffic interruptions on Broad Street between St. Sebastian Way and 12th Street and at 13th Street from Jones Street to Ellis Street.