BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a Dodge pick-up truck.

According to Aiken County dispatch, the two vehicles collided at the intersection of Sand Bar Ferry Road and Bonner Lane in Beech Island.

The call came in at 6:15 a.m. Thursday morning, stating that there were injuries and a confirmed roll-over.

NewsChannel 6 has learned the driver of the pic-up truck was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Motorists should fine an alternate route.