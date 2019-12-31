Road blockage in response to pedestrian struck along Flowing Wells Road

UPDATE, 12/31/2019, 6:28 P.M. – All lanes are open once again along Flowing Wells Road.

No word on the condition of the individual being treated in the roadway after being struck by a vehicle, but CCSO has returned traffic back to its normal pattern.

Dispatch communications at the time of the accident reported the victim conscious and breathing.

UPDATE, 12/31/2019, 6:04 P.M. – All lanes of Flowing Wells Road near Pleasant Home Road are still closed as Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and first responders tend to a person struck by a vehicle a little more than 30 minutes ago.

CCSO informs us that this is not a hit-and-run situation.

Augusta (WJBF) – According to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, a person has been struck by a vehicle along the 300 block of Flowing Wells Road.

Law enforcement is currently shutting down traffic in all directions near Pleasant Home Road.

According to dispatch reports, the individual struck by the vehicle is currently conscious and breathing.