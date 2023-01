Police in Charleston, South Carolina said the juvenile tried to run after crashing the car. (Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Graniteville woman is dead following a crash on Gordon Highway at Jimmie Dyess Parkway on Sunday.

According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, 43-year-old Sabrina Molina was transported to Doctors Hospital where she was pronounced dead just before 8 p.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled. Westbound lanes of Gordon Highway were closed for quite some time while the investigation was underway.