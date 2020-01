AUGUSTA (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has confirmed a serious accident in South Augusta.

The crash happened around 7:30 this morning at the intersection of Deans Bridge Road and Camp Josey Road.

EMS has been called to the scene, no words on the extent of the injuries.

Traffic is backed up. Police are on the scene directing traffic.

NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the way to the crash, we’ll bring you more information when it becomes available.