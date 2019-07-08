Railroad closures affecting areas of Augusta

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – Beginning Monday morning, CSX transportation will be closing numerous railroad crossings in Augusta.

Southern Commercial Development, LLC will provide traffic control and detour signage during the work periods in Richmond and Columbia counties. Each closing is expected to be closed for two days

Augusta Closings:

11th Street (Near Fenwick Street)

Closing on/around 7/8/19



12th Street (Near Fenwick Street)

Closing on/around 7/8/19



13th Street (Between Fenwick Street and Walker Street)

Closing on/around 7/8/19



Walker Street Extension (At West Rock Recycling)

Closing on/around 7/8/19



Greene Street (Between Lowry Lane and Beech Street)

Closing on/around 7/8/19



St. Sebastian Way (At Greene St)

Closing on/around 7/8/19



15th Street (At Greene St)

Closing on/around 7/8/19



Broad Street (Between 15th Street and Greene Street)

Closing on/around 7/8/19



Eisenhower Drive (At National Woods Drive and Castlewood Drive)

Closing on/around 7/8/19



Alexander Drive (Near Riverwatch Parkway)

Closing on/around 7/8/19



Claussen Road (Near Riverwatch Parkway)

Closing on/around 7/8/19



Kendrick Place (Near Goodrich Street)

Closing on/around 7/9/18



Goodrich Street (Near Kendrick Place)

Closing on/around 7/9/19



Eve Street (Near Goodrich Street)

Closing on/around 7/9/19



Goodrich Street (Near River Levee Trail)

Closing on/around 7/10/19



Augusta Canal Trail (Near Augusta Water Works)

Closing on/around 7/11/19



Columbia County

Martinez



Stevens Creek Road (Near Riverwatch Parkway)

Closing on/around 7/8/19



Pleasant Home Road (Between Riverwatch Parkway and Washington Road)

Closing on/around 7/9/19



Baston Road (Between Washington Road and Martinez Boulevard)

Closing on/around 7/9/19



Iron and Steel Drive (Between Washington Rd and Martinez Boulevard)

Closing on/around 7/9/19



Old Evans Road (Near Roberts Road)

Closing on/around 7/9/19

Columbia County, GA

Evans



Hightower Drive (Between Roberts Road and Haley Road)

Closing on/around 7/10/19



Club Car Drive (Off Washington Road)

Closing on/around 7/10/19



Evans to Lock Road (Near Grand Slam Drive)

Closing on/around 7/10/19



Industrial Park Drive (Between Triangle Industrial Drive and Mickelson Way)

Closing on/around 7/11/19



Hardy McManus Road (Between Woodruff Way and Dolphin Way)

Closing on/around 7/15/19

These dates may change at any time due to weather or other conditions.