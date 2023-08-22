NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner is investigating the death of a North Augusta woman after she was struck by a vehicle.

The incident happened Monday night just after 11 p.m.

Coroner Darryl M. Ables tells us 59-year-old Tracy L. McCary was hit by a northbound 2017 Ford F-250 while walking southbound on the 300 block of Old Edgefield Road.

McCary was transported to AU Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.

Toxicology is pending. The Coroner’s Office and North Augusta Department of Public Safety are continuing to investigate.

