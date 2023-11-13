AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner is investigating the death of a pedestrian in Augusta.

The incident happened early Monday morning on Highway 56 at Phinizy Road.

The pedestrian was reportedly walking in the southbound lane when he was hit by a southbound vehicle.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen tells us the victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident at 2:57 a.m.

Their identity has not yet been released.

No further details have been released.

