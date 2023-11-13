AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner is investigating the death of a pedestrian in Augusta.
The incident happened early Monday morning on Highway 56 at Phinizy Road.
The pedestrian was reportedly walking in the southbound lane when he was hit by a southbound vehicle.
Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen tells us the victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident at 2:57 a.m.
Their identity has not yet been released.
No further details have been released.
