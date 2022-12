ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WJBF) – In Orangeburg County, one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the driver of a ’98 Camry went off Highway 4 at Zeigler Street and hit the pedestrian who was on the shoulder due to another collision.

That person killed on the scene.

We are still working to identify the driver and the person killed.