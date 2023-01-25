WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a pedestrian on Interstate 20 eastbound near mile marker 160 in Warren County.

According to Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded just after 7 a.m. Wednesday. The driver of a vehicle parked on the shoulder of I-20 explained the person killed was a passenger in their vehicle who had a history of depression.

The victim, 40-year-old Patricia Soto Hernandez of North Carolina, got out of the car and entered the roadway into the path of a tractor-trailer. She was killed instantly.

Additional details about the crash were not immediately made available.