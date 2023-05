AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Early Wednesday morning, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to I-520 EB at Sand Bar Ferry Rd/ Laney Walker Blvd exit in reference to a traffic accident with injuries.

Upon arrival, Deputies located a deceased male in the roadway who had been struck by a vehicle.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

The Traffic Division is investigating this accident and no further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.