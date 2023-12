AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and EMS are on the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash.

Thursday morning, at 5:38am, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2000 block of Gordon Hwy on the Eastbound side, with a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Upon Deputies arrival, the pedestrian was deceased.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available at this time.