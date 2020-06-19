NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Crews are on the scene of an accident on I-20 in North Augusta.
The accident happened Friday morning on I-20 Eastbound near Mile Marker 1.
At least one vehicle is overturned. No word on injuries.
Avoid the area if at all possible.
MORE TOP STORIES:
- Father fights off shark after it bites son at North Carolina beach
- Overturned vehicle on I-20 EB in North Augusta
- You have less than a month to file your taxes. Here’s everything you need to know
- Netflix reboots ‘Unsolved Mysteries’
- Downtown Development Authority detects patrons’ phone use for consumer reports
- Black Student Union demands change at Augusta University
- Alaska’s ‘Into the Wild’ bus that lured adventurers to their deaths removed by helicopter
- North Augusta Parks and Rec going forward with summer sports