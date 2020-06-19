Live Now
Overturned vehicle on I-20 EB in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Crews are on the scene of an accident on I-20 in North Augusta.

The accident happened Friday morning on I-20 Eastbound near Mile Marker 1.

At least one vehicle is overturned. No word on injuries.

Avoid the area if at all possible.

