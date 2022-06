AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A clean-up crew is at the scene of an overturned tractor trailer in Aiken County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, an 18-wheeler overturned several hours ago at the intersection of Williston Road and Boggy Gut Road.

No injuries were reported.

Law enforcement tells NewsChannel 6 that when the truck overturned, non-hazardous material spilled.

Crews are trying to get that cleaned up and upright the rig.

Motorists will need to find an alternate route.