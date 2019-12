AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – Emergency crews are on the scene right now of an overturned tanker truck in Aiken County.

The accident occurred on highway 1, near the I-520 interchange.

Traffic is shut down on Highway 1 North right now from Highway 25 to I-520.

Dispatchers tell us the tanker truck was carrying non-hazardous liquid. It is not clear if any of the liquid spilled.

If you’re heading that way, you’ll want to find an alternate route.