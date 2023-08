NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – An overturned 18-wheeler has blocked one lane of traffic in North Augusta.

The incident happened at the intersection of I-20 and Edgefield Road (U.S. Hwy 25).

According to the North Augusta Public Safety Facebook Page, one lane of traffic is blocked as authorities clean up the scene.

Motorists should use caution in the area.