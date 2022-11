COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An accident in Columbia County is causing traffic delays on the interstate.

We’re told it’s on I-20 westbound at Exit 188.

A tractor-trailer is overturned.

That vehicle is the only one involved.

Injuries being reported.

Columbia County Dispatch says the inside lane is shutdown. The outside lane is open.

