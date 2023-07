AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is on the scene of an overturned 18-wheeler in Aiken County,

According to dispatch, an 18-wheeler carrying live chickens overturned on I-20 Westbound at exit 22, near the Columbia Highway Interchange.

According to photojournalist, Will Baker, who’s at the scene, the on-ramp to I-20 westbound is blocked as they try to get the rig upright

Motorists should expect delays.

NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the way to the scene.