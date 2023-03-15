AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Georgia DOT is closing lanes on Interstate 20 at the state line as it gets closer to completing the new Savannah River Bridge project.

GDOT says that, weather permitting, westbound drivers will begin shifting to a brand new roadway and bridge sections over the Savannah River and Augusta Canal beginning Sunday, March 19.

To prepare for this, the right lane be closed overnight on I-20 westbound from Exit 1 in South Carolina to Exit 200 in Georgia beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 14. This will continue on Wednesday, March 15 at 8 p.m., Thursday, March 16 at 9 p.m., and Friday, March 17 at 10 p.m.

All work is expected to be completed by Monday morning, March 20, at 8 a.m. without any unexpected delays. You are advised to expect delays and drive with caution through work zones.

