One person dead in accident on Augusta Road near Wilson Road in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One man is dead after an accident on an Aiken County highway.

The accident happened just after 8 p.m. Sunday on Augusta Road near Wilson Road.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables tells us that 25-year-old Cody Jones was driving a 2008 Honda south on Augusta Road when his vehicle left the roadway, overturned and came to a stop at Little Horse Creek.

Jones was reportedly recovered from the creek but was unable to be revived by EMS crews.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Jones’ body has been sent to Newberry for an autopsy.

No further details have been released.