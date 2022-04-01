UPDATE 5:23 P.M. – According to the Barnwell County Coroner’s Office, the victim in this accident was 55-year-old Barnwell resident Daniel Bolen.

According to the Coroner’s Office, the cause of death in this case is pending autopsy results

Authorities say the body will be sent to Newberry, SC for autopsy as the death investigation continue next.

——————————————————————————————————————-

BARNWELL COUNTY, South Carolina (WJBF) – One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident in the town of Elko, South Carolina.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the fatal accident happened at around 9 A.M. on Friday, April 1st on Cemetery Road just off of Bay Street and SC 37.

Authorities say the only vehicle involved was a 2008 Honda Element SUV, and they add that they believe this vehicle was solely occupied by the driver.

Investigators with the Department of Public Safety say they determined that the Honda Element was travelling East on Cemetery Road when the vehicle ran off the road to the left and struck a fence post.

According to authorities, the driver was transported to Bamberg-Barnwell Regional Emergency Medical Center, where the patient later died from the injuries.