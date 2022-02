AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a fatal accident involving a motorcycle on Jimmie Dyess Parkway.

The accident happened Wednesday around 1:30 P.M. on Jimmie Dyess at I-20.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office tells us one person has died as a result of the accident.

Portions of Jimmie Dyess were blocked due to the accident.

No word yet on the identity of the victim.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.