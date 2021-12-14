One dead in crash on Mike Padgett Hwy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One person has died in a fatal accident on Mike Padgett Highway in Augusta.

The accident happened on 4800 block of Mike Padgett Hwy on Sunday.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen tells us that 27-year-old Heather Olive was traveling southbound when she was rear-ended by another vehicle.

She was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where she later died on Monday from injuries sustained in the crash.

Coroner Bowen states that she died from multiple blunt force injuries.

No further details have been released.