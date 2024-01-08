AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead after vehicle collision in Augusta.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen tells us the crash occurred Monday on the 2300 block of Walden Drive.

Coroner Bowen states that 28-year-old Herbert Marcus Smith was driving eastbound when his vehicle crossed the center line, hitting a westbound vehicle.

Smith reportedly had to be extricated from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:29 a.m.

The passenger was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Smith.

No further details have been released.