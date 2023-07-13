AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One woman has died after a fatal accident on a major highway in Augusta.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen tells us that 71-year-old Betty Johnson has died as the result of injuries she sustained in an accident.

The incident happened Wednesday evening at 9:47 p.m. on Peach Orchard Road.

Investigators say Johnson was the passenger in a vehicle turning left onto Circular Drive when it was struck by a southbound vehicle.

She was transported to AU Medical Center where she later died at 9:03 a.m. Thursday.