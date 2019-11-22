One dead after fatal accident on Pine Log Road

AIKEN COUNTY, Sc. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office reports the death of a North Augusta man.

30-year-old Richard C. Vaz of Martintown Rd. was pronounced dead at the Augusta University Medical Center around 12:40 PM following a crash.

The two vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Pine Log Rd. and Piney Heights Rd. at 11:20 AM.

Vaz was driving alone along Piney Heights Rd when he turned north onto Pine Log Rd. into the path of a cement truck. He was restrained.

Vaz died from blunt force injuries. A toxicology analysis is pending.