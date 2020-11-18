One killed in crash on Atomic Road

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal accident on Atomic Rd. in Beech Island.

The two car accident happened at 1:31 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. A 2017 freightliner truck hauling a box trailer was turning north on to Atomic Rd. from Sheraton Dr. when a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe heading south on Atomic Rd. ran a traffic light and hit the side of the trailer.

66-year-old Hearrie Thomas Jr. of Hephzibah was the restrained driver of the Tahoe. He was pronounced dead on the scene of blunt force trauma. Thomas will be autopsied in Newberry, S.C.

The driver of the freightliner was not harmed.