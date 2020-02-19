One dead after accident at Gate 5 on Fort Gordon

FORT GORDON (WJBF) – One person is dead after an automobile accident at an entrance to Fort Gordon.

Fort Gordon officials tell us the 3 car accident happened at approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday morning at Gate 5.

One car was reportedly entering Fort Gordon when the driver lost control of their vehicle and hit a concrete wall before running into two other vehicles that were also attempting to enter.

Four people were taken to Eisenhower Army Medical Center for treatment, two injured and two for observation.

One of those victims later died from their injuries.

Their identity has not yet been released.

