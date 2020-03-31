One dead after a traffic accident on Deans Bridge Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Coroner’s Office is investigating a traffic fatality that occurred Monday morning.

66-year-old William Rogers from Hephzibah died Monday afternoon at Augusta University Medical Center.

Rogers was driving a Toyota Four Runner north on Deans Bridge Road. He was on the exit ramp to Tobacco Rd. when he lost control of the vehicle causing it to roll multiple times.

He was transported to AUMC by EMS. Mr. Rogers died from blunt force trauma. Alcohol was a contributing factor.

