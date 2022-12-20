AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Olive Road is closed at Heard Avenue after a truck crashed into and damaged a CSX railroad bridge.

A spokesperson for CSX tells WJBF NewsChannel 6 that the bridge was inspected following the incident that happened around 1 p.m. and repairs were made. However, the road remains closed to vehicle traffic until the county can complete repairs to a bumping post.

Our news crew observed road crews setting up temporary barriers to close the roadway after the crash.

CDL holders have specific license obligations and commercial vehicle operators have a duty to know their vehicle height and width. Drivers should always remain alert, adhere to the posted bridge clearance signs and make sure that their truck can safely clear the bridge before proceeding. Cindy Schild, Director of Media Relations & Public Affairs, CSX

No other information about the crash is available currently.