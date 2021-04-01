North Leg bridge re-opened after fire underneath

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The North Leg bridge, connecting Gordon Highway to Wrightsboro Road, was closed for hours following a fire underneath it Wednesday afternoon.

A fire that began at a homeless encampment beneath the bridge lead to the shutdown Wednesday afternoon.    

Augusta Traffic Engineering tells WJBF that Georgia Department of Transportation sent out an inspection team to assess any structural weakening or damage that may have been the result of the fire.

The bridge re-opened just before 10 a.m. Thursday.

