AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are at the scene of an accident involving five vehicles on the 3500 block of Deans Bridge Road.

Two drivers have severe injuries and needed to be extracted from their vehicles.

North and South bound lanes of Deans Bridge Road between Barton Chapel and Inwood Drive are shut down. Please avoid the area if possible.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing investigation.