New turn lanes open on Wrightsboro Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A very busy intersection in Augusta has gotten a makeover. There is a new traffic pattern on Wrightsboro Road near the Bobby Jones (I-20) on and off-ramps (Exit 2).

Two left turns lanes have been added on Wrightsboro Road making it easier for drivers to get on Bobby jones here near exit two.

“I love it. I think it’s a great idea. I can really see it helping traffic flow here,” said Walter Mason.

Mason works at International Formal Wear on Wrightsboro Road. He knows first-hand how things bad can get near Exit two.

Mason said, “In fact, here at International, customers have trouble getting back out into traffic and with this new traffic pattern, it’s going to lighten up these two lanes. And make it easier for people to get in and out from our business so I think it’s going to be a big help.”

The newly added turn lanes are all apart of a $5.9 million road-widening project that stretches from Augusta West Parkway to North Leg Road.

The new traffic pattern may be confusing at first but officials say the single lanes, surrounded by walls, will help the flow of traffic on and off the highway.

“When folks are trying to turn and get onto Bobby Jones, east or west, you know how you create the bottlenecks? Hopefully, that will eliminate some of those bottlenecks and create a better traffic flow,” explained Construction Manager Anthony Taylor.

New lanes are not the only things that are fresh.

“What do you think about the trees?”

Mason responded, “Yeah, I was just about to say that. It looks like they’re bringing a little Masters to Wrightsboro Road here. It’s beautiful. I think it’s really great.”

Money for the project is coming from SPLOST and GDOT funding.