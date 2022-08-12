AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — All lanes of Interstate 20 eastbound at the state line are shut down after multiple crashes involving multiple vehicles on the bridge over the river.

The crashes reported started just before 5 p.m. According to North Augusta Public Safety, at least one vehicle is completely upside down and resting on its roof. Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is reporting no injuries at this time.

It is expected that the crashes will impact traffic eastbound for the next several hours. Expect delays and find an alternate route if possible. Drivers can use I-520 EB to Exit 6 in South Carolina to continue onto I-20 EB.