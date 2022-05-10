AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Crews responding to the scene of an accident involving multiple vehicles in Aiken County.

The accident happened Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. on I-20 Westbound near Mile Marker 2.

Dispatch and eye witnesses indicate as many as four vehicles were involved.

There is currently an overturned vehicle in the far left-hand lane that has one lane blocked. South Carolina Department of Public Safety says that a wrecker is on the way to help reopen the blocked lanes.

Traffic at this time, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol, is backed up along I-20 Westbound for more than a mile.

No word yet on any injuries.

