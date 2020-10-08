Multi-vehicle accident at Riverwatch Parkway at Pleasant Home Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The railroad crossing and intersection at Pleasant Home Road and Washington Road is currently shut down after a multi-vehicle accident.
Traffic is being told to avoid the area.
Injuries have been reported.
Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.
