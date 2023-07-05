COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and EMS responded to the scene of a motorcycle crash, Wednesday morning.

According to dispatch, the incident happened in front of Timms Harley-Davidson of Augusta located at 4200 Belair Frontage Road.

Details are limited, but we do know that the call came in at 8:23 Wednesday morning involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

As of 8:45 a.m., the roadway is clear for traffic.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.