Motorcycle accident on I-20 and Belair Rd.
AUGUSTA (WJBF) - Sgt. Bobby Bradford with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office informed us of a motorcycle accident today around 2:34pm.
The motorcycle lost control after hitting a pothole on I-20 and Belair Rd. Gold Cross responded to the driver's injuries. There is no word yet on whether the driver was sent to the hospital.
Sgt. Bradford called the Georgia Department of Transportation to fix the pothole.
