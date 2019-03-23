Motorcycle accident on I-20 and Belair Rd.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Aerial photo from drone photographer Jay Gibson

AUGUSTA (WJBF) - Sgt. Bobby Bradford with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office informed us of a motorcycle accident today around 2:34pm.

The motorcycle lost control after hitting a pothole on I-20 and Belair Rd. Gold Cross responded to the driver's injuries. There is no word yet on whether the driver was sent to the hospital.

Sgt. Bradford called the Georgia Department of Transportation to fix the pothole.