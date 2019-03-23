CSRA Traffic

Motorcycle accident on I-20 and Belair Rd.

By:

Posted: Mar 23, 2019 04:51 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 23, 2019 04:51 PM EDT

AUGUSTA (WJBF) - Sgt. Bobby Bradford with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office informed us of a motorcycle accident today around 2:34pm

The motorcycle lost control after hitting a pothole on I-20 and Belair Rd. Gold Cross responded to the driver's injuries. There is no word yet on whether the driver was sent to the hospital. 

Sgt. Bradford called the Georgia Department of Transportation to fix the pothole. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center