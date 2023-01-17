RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — An investigation is underway after a crash involving a tractor-trailer and five other cars on Bobby Jones Expressway (I-520) near the exit to Windsor Spring Road (Exit 7).

According to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, no serious injuries were reported in the eastbound crash. One lane will remain blocked in the area until the investigation is complete.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is urging all drivers in to seek an alternate route to avoid the area at this time.