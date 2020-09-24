Logtruck rollover on May Avenue in Lincolnton

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A rollover accident involving a logging truck is causing issues in Lincolnton.
The accident happened Thursday morning on May Avenue at Claire Drive.
The Lincolnton Police Department states that they, along with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Power and Reeves Towing are all on the scene.
We’re told the driver of the truck suffered only minor injuries.
Officials are asking residents to avoid the area if possible and find alternate routes as clean-up will take some time.
