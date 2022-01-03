Lane closure, lane shift on William Few Parkway

CSRA Traffic

by: Chynesah Sims

Posted: / Updated:
Traffic Alert_53682

AUGUSTA, GA – Due to utility work, William Few Parkway will have temporary lane closure with shift.

The lane closure will take place Thursday, January 6th and Friday, January 7th from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Please expect traffic delays.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories