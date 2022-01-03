Lane closure, lane shift on William Few Parkway

AUGUSTA, GA – Due to utility work, William Few Parkway will have temporary lane closure with shift.
The lane closure will take place Thursday, January 6th and Friday, January 7th from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM.
Please expect traffic delays.
